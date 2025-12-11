Nine Thai soldiers confirmed killed in border clashes so far

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2025

Nine Thai soldiers have been killed in clashes with Cambodian forces along the border, the army confirms, as fighting intensifies in several key areas.

Several military agencies have confirmed that nine Thai soldiers have so far been killed while defending Thai territory against Cambodian aggression, including two who died on Thursday morning.

The Army’s Military Force Facebook page reported that Pvt Charnchai Padungchok, 22, and Pvt Thanakorn Singhachart were killed in the fighting in Sa Kaeo and Surin respectively.

The page said Charnchai, from Kalasin, a soldier of the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, was killed by a mortar explosion while guarding Thai territory at the Bueng Takuan border crossing in Sa Kaeo’s Ta Phraya district.

Thanakorn, from Maha Sarakham, a soldier of the 21st Infantry Battalion, was killed at the Ta Muen Thom battlefield by a mortar fragment.

On Wednesday, Pvt Thanarat Chanprathad, 22, was killed at 9pm when Cambodian troops launched a mortar attack against Thai troops guarding the Bueng Takuan border crossing.

A mortar round fell near a Stryker 8x8 armoured vehicle and the explosion also injured 10 other soldiers, who were rushed to Ta Phraya Hospital.

Thanarat was a soldier from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, under the 11th Infantry Division.

Nine Thai soldiers confirmed killed in border clashes so far

Six earlier battlefield deaths confirmed

Earlier, the armed forces had confirmed the deaths of six Thai soldiers as follows:

  • Sgt Maj Satawat Sujarit of Cavalry Reconnaissance Company 6 was killed in action while sacrificing his life to defend the nation’s sovereignty after the Pom Thai operations base in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, came under heavy fire on December 8.
  • Pvt Wayu Khwansue of the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard, was fatally wounded by fragments from indirect-fire weapons at Operations Base 225 in Surin on December 9. He later died in hospital.
  • Sgt Chawakorn Detkhunthot of the 11th Cavalry Battalion, 4th Cavalry Regiment, King’s Guard, was fatally injured by a grenade launcher attack in the Preah Vihear area on December 9. He later died in hospital.
  • Cpl Jirawat Mungklang of the 1st Engineer Battalion, King’s Guard, was killed in action on Hill 677 in the Chong An Ma area on December 9.
  • Pvt Thoedsak Srilachai of the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, was killed in action at the Prasat Khana battlefield on December 10.
  • Sgt Maj Anan Udon of the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, was killed in action at the Phu Ma Khuea battlefield on December 10.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy