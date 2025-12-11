Nine Thai soldiers confirmed killed in border clashes so far

Several military agencies have confirmed that nine Thai soldiers have so far been killed while defending Thai territory against Cambodian aggression, including two who died on Thursday morning.

The Army’s Military Force Facebook page reported that Pvt Charnchai Padungchok, 22, and Pvt Thanakorn Singhachart were killed in the fighting in Sa Kaeo and Surin respectively.

The page said Charnchai, from Kalasin, a soldier of the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, was killed by a mortar explosion while guarding Thai territory at the Bueng Takuan border crossing in Sa Kaeo’s Ta Phraya district.