Royal Thai Armed Forces pays tribute to 15 fallen heroes killed defending sovereignty

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters (RTAFH) on Sunday paid tribute to 15 soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending Thailand’s sovereignty and people.
The RTAF posted on its Facebook page photos and the names of the 15 soldiers, along with the dates they were killed, with the message:
“The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters salutes the brave soldiers for sacrificing their lives to defend Thai territory and the safety of the people.”
The soldiers were killed during Thai–Cambodian border clashes from December 8 to 13.