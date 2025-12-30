Thai military keeps border on alert after 72-hour ceasefire, open to talks

The Thai armed forces said on Tuesday they would continue closely monitoring the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border after the initial 72-hour ceasefire period elapsed at noon, adding that they remained open to talks to support peace and public safety.
The joint press centre on the Thai–Cambodian border situation said the Thai public continued to trust the armed forces and the caretaker government to defend the country’s territory.
The press centre said the public remained concerned about Cambodia’s sincerity in upholding the ceasefire, and that the state would heed those concerns by maintaining close surveillance of the border.
The press centre said the discovery of landmines and mine-related handbooks at Cambodian bases on Thai territory after the positions were overrun suggested Cambodian troops intended to harm Thai soldiers, in violation of the Ottawa Treaty.
It said the armed forces had been systematically gathering evidence to file protests through international mechanisms.
The centre said the military had prioritised monitoring drone activity along the border and would assess developments and respond proportionately, with public safety in mind.
The press centre said Thailand’s agreement to a ceasefire did not reflect leniency towards Cambodian aggression, describing the ceasefire as a tool to minimise loss of life.
It said the armed forces would maintain around-the-clock readiness to monitor and defend the border, while pursuing military and diplomatic efforts in parallel and in balance.
The centre said that while China supported the ceasefire and the General Border Committee’s joint statement following its latest meeting, Thailand would prioritise national interest, transparency and sovereignty in any decision-making.
It added that the armed forces welcomed support for peacebuilding from the United States, but stressed that decisions would be made by Thailand based on the public interest and national sovereignty.
On Cambodia’s call for an urgent meeting of the Thailand–Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), the centre said the request showed that bilateral mechanisms were still functioning.
It said Thailand was ready to join talks provided the country’s sovereignty would not be affected and safety in border areas would not be compromised.