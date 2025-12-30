Thai military keeps border on alert after 72-hour ceasefire, open to talks

Border surveillance continues after ceasefire deadline

The Thai armed forces said on Tuesday they would continue closely monitoring the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border after the initial 72-hour ceasefire period elapsed at noon, adding that they remained open to talks to support peace and public safety.

The joint press centre on the Thai–Cambodian border situation said the Thai public continued to trust the armed forces and the caretaker government to defend the country’s territory.

Public concerns over Cambodia’s sincerity

The press centre said the public remained concerned about Cambodia’s sincerity in upholding the ceasefire, and that the state would heed those concerns by maintaining close surveillance of the border.