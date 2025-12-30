Thai Navy, Thai-MECC Region 1 seize oil tanker in Gulf of Thailand

The Royal Thai Navy’s First Naval Area Command and the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 1 (Thai-MECC Region 1) have detained a Thai-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Thailand for alleged maritime violations, reaffirming a stepped-up crackdown on illicit fuel smuggling and tighter checks on shipments of fuel and military supplies believed to be destined for Cambodia.

The operation was carried out under the Navy’s “Chakrabongse Bhuvanath” operational order aimed at protecting Thailand’s maritime sovereignty, preventing incursions into Thai waters, and safeguarding national maritime interests.

Officials said the mission also focuses on intercepting Thai vessels suspected of smuggling fuel and related materiel.