Rong Kluea border market comes back to life after ceasefire

The popular Rong Kluea Market in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district has come back to life after Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire late last month.

Radio Thailand’s Sa Kaeo station reported that both Thai and Cambodian vendors have reopened their shops at the border market after the ceasefire was signed on December 27.

The market is well known for second-hand goods, clothes and consumer items.

The station said most shops, which had closed during heightened border tensions, have now reopened.