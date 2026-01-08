Rong Kluea border market comes back to life after ceasefire

The popular Rong Kluea Market in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district has come back to life after Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire late last month.
Radio Thailand’s Sa Kaeo station reported that both Thai and Cambodian vendors have reopened their shops at the border market after the ceasefire was signed on December 27.
The market is well known for second-hand goods, clothes and consumer items.
The station said most shops, which had closed during heightened border tensions, have now reopened.
According to the report, some Cambodian vendors flew from Phnom Penh to reopen their shops because border checkpoints have not officially reopened. They arrived at either Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airports and travelled by bus to Aranyaprathet.
The vendors also rehired Cambodian workers whose work permits remain valid, the station added.
Local business operators in Sa Kaeo said they hope the reopening of the large border market will help revive the province’s economy.