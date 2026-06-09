Anutin warns against any encroachment on Thai sovereignty after Hun Sen border remarks

The Khmer Times initially published a breaking report under the headline: “Hun Sen says Cambodia must reclaim territory allegedly occupied by Thai troops through peaceful negotiations or military means.” That wording prompted alarm because the phrase “military means” appeared prominently in the headline.

The outlet later published a revised report under the softer headline: “Hun Sen says Thais should honour JBC and peaceful negotiations.” The updated framing said Hun Sen maintained Cambodia’s demand for the return of territory it claims is being occupied, but stressed that the issue should be handled through the Joint Boundary Commission, or JBC, and peaceful negotiations.

Cambodian side stresses peaceful talks

Other Cambodian media also reported that Hun Sen was not currently considering force to retake the disputed areas. The Phnom Penh Post reported that Hun Sen said Cambodia was waiting to see whether Thailand would honour the December 27 joint statement on resolving border issues through the JBC mechanism.

Cambodianess reported that Hun Sen told displaced residents in Banteay Meanchey province there were only two theoretical approaches — military action or peaceful resolution — but said Cambodia “must never choose” the military path, warning that any first shot fired by Cambodia would be a diplomatic and political failure.

According to those reports, Hun Sen’s message remained firm on Cambodia’s territorial claim, but his clarified position was that Cambodia should avoid military escalation and continue to push Thailand through peaceful and diplomatic channels.

Border issue tied to JBC and maritime dispute

The latest exchange comes as Thailand-Cambodia relations remain tense over both land and maritime border issues.

Cambodia has filed notice under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, to force conciliation over the maritime dispute, after Thailand terminated a 25-year-old memorandum of understanding on overlapping maritime claims.

Long history of border tension

Thailand and Cambodia have a long history of border disputes, with the Preah Vihear temple area remaining one of the most sensitive issues.

Relations worsened again after armed border clashes last year. Two rounds of intense fighting killed nearly 150 people and displaced at least 300,000 people on both sides, although a December ceasefire remains in place.

Sovereignty message aimed at deterrence

Anutin’s response appeared intended to send a clear deterrent message while avoiding direct personal escalation with Hun Sen.

By saying Thailand had never invaded another country but would not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty, the prime minister apparently framed Bangkok’s position as defensive rather than provocative.