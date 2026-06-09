Anutin warns against any encroachment on Thai sovereignty after Hun Sen border remarks

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has warned that anyone considering encroaching on Thai territory or using force against Thailand should “think very carefully”, after Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen made remarks on disputed border areas.
Speaking at the Fairmont Hanoi hotel in Vietnam, Anutin declined to directly name Hun Sen when asked about the Cambodian leader’s statement that Cambodia must reclaim territory from Thailand, whether through negotiations or other means.
“I think we should not name anyone as being ready to reclaim any territory from anyone,” Anutin said. “I can only affirm that Thailand has never invaded or encroached upon the sovereignty of any other country.”
Anutin said Thailand’s position was clear: the country would not allow anyone to violate or encroach on its sovereignty.
“What Thailand has done to defend and protect our sovereignty is very clear,” he said.
“I believe anyone thinking of encroaching upon, or using force against, Thailand must think very carefully — very carefully indeed,” he added.
Anutin’s remarks followed a fast-moving sequence of reports in Cambodian media over comments made by Hun Sen.
The Khmer Times initially published a breaking report under the headline: “Hun Sen says Cambodia must reclaim territory allegedly occupied by Thai troops through peaceful negotiations or military means.” That wording prompted alarm because the phrase “military means” appeared prominently in the headline.
The outlet later published a revised report under the softer headline: “Hun Sen says Thais should honour JBC and peaceful negotiations.” The updated framing said Hun Sen maintained Cambodia’s demand for the return of territory it claims is being occupied, but stressed that the issue should be handled through the Joint Boundary Commission, or JBC, and peaceful negotiations.
Other Cambodian media also reported that Hun Sen was not currently considering force to retake the disputed areas. The Phnom Penh Post reported that Hun Sen said Cambodia was waiting to see whether Thailand would honour the December 27 joint statement on resolving border issues through the JBC mechanism.
Cambodianess reported that Hun Sen told displaced residents in Banteay Meanchey province there were only two theoretical approaches — military action or peaceful resolution — but said Cambodia “must never choose” the military path, warning that any first shot fired by Cambodia would be a diplomatic and political failure.
According to those reports, Hun Sen’s message remained firm on Cambodia’s territorial claim, but his clarified position was that Cambodia should avoid military escalation and continue to push Thailand through peaceful and diplomatic channels.
The latest exchange comes as Thailand-Cambodia relations remain tense over both land and maritime border issues.
Cambodia has filed notice under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, to force conciliation over the maritime dispute, after Thailand terminated a 25-year-old memorandum of understanding on overlapping maritime claims.
Thailand and Cambodia have a long history of border disputes, with the Preah Vihear temple area remaining one of the most sensitive issues.
Relations worsened again after armed border clashes last year. Two rounds of intense fighting killed nearly 150 people and displaced at least 300,000 people on both sides, although a December ceasefire remains in place.
Anutin’s response appeared intended to send a clear deterrent message while avoiding direct personal escalation with Hun Sen.
By saying Thailand had never invaded another country but would not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty, the prime minister apparently framed Bangkok’s position as defensive rather than provocative.