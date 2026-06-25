ASEAN warned of severe transboundary haze risk as El Niño returns

Southeast Asia could face a severe transboundary haze episode this year, with the Singapore Institute of International Affairs warning that weather, economic pressure and land-use risks are converging at a dangerous moment for the region.

SIIA has raised its Haze Outlook 2026 to red, the highest level on its green, amber and red scale, signalling a high risk of serious haze affecting Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in the remaining months of the year.

El Niño and dry weather raise fire danger

The institute said August and September would be the peak danger period, as El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole could bring hotter and drier conditions that increase the likelihood of forest and land fires spreading across parts of Southeast Asia.

The 2026 warning is only the second red rating issued since SIIA began publishing its annual haze outlook in 2019. The previous red assessment came in 2023, when the region again faced significant haze incidents linked to dry weather and fire activity.

While haze is often associated with illegal burning in forests and peatland areas, SIIA said this year’s risk is not being driven by climate alone. The report also points to economic uncertainty, higher agricultural production costs, rising demand for biofuels and pressure on land-use sectors.

SIIA chairman Simon Tay said the forecasts pointed to a severe dry season, but warned against treating the outcome as unavoidable.

“The forecasts warn of a severe dry season, but we must not be fatalistic. There is much that can be done to prevent the worst and strengthen climate resilience, energy and food security, and regional cooperation,” he said.