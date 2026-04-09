AEROTHAI tightens northern air traffic control amid PM2.5 crisis

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) has stepped up air traffic management in response to haze and PM2.5 pollution in Thailand’s upper North, in line with the Transport Ministry’s policy, while insisting that flights remain safe. The agency is also supporting aerial operations aimed at reducing haze and fine dust in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Tak and Mae Hong Son.

Surachai Nuprom, executive vice-president and acting president of AEROTHAI, said the haze and PM2.5 situation covering Chiang Mai and other provinces in the upper North had reduced aviation visibility, but conditions remained within safety standards and aircraft could still take off and land safely. He said the overall provision of flight services had not been affected. Visibility had fallen to a low of just 1,200 metres, while the daily average remained around 6-7 kilometres, still above the minimum requirement for landings using an Instrument Landing System (ILS) Category 1, which requires visibility of no less than 800 metres.

AEROTHAI said it had been closely monitoring the situation and had prepared contingency measures in case visibility dropped below the standard threshold. These include air traffic management planning and coordination of service readiness in the event of requests to divert flights to alternate airports.