Ex-Thai Sang Thai candidate exposes Thai Airways’ sale of faulty flight seats

Trirat Sirichanropas, who is also a businessman, made this allegation in a Facebook post on Sunday. THAI has yet to respond.

In the post, Trirat said he recently bought six business class tickets to Beijing and before he and his party boarded the flight, the ground staff informed him that two of the six seats allocated were defective. These seats could not be tilted backwards to the lying position.

He said the ground staff then tried to give him 5,500 baht in exchange of signing a document forfeiting his right to complain about these defective seats.