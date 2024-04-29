Ex-Thai Sang Thai candidate exposes Thai Airways’ sale of faulty flight seats

Trirat Sirichanropas, who is also a businessman, made this allegation in a Facebook post on Sunday. THAI has yet to respond.
In the post, Trirat said he recently bought six business class tickets to Beijing and before he and his party boarded the flight, the ground staff informed him that two of the six seats allocated were defective. These seats could not be tilted backwards to the lying position.
He said the ground staff then tried to give him 5,500 baht in exchange of signing a document forfeiting his right to complain about these defective seats.
The post went on to say that once they had boarded, the cabin crew chief came over to apologise and say that the two seats had been defective for over a month.
Trirat quoted the crew chief as saying the team had informed THAI management and told them not to sell these two seats as the crew would have to deal with complaining passengers.
The politician said this is not the first time he has encountered defective seats on a THAI flight but did not elaborate.
In the post, Trirat said he will file a lawsuit against the THAI management and demand that the person in charge take responsibility by resigning. He said he had filed a complaint about his previous experience, yet the problem was not solved.
He also said that he will file a complaint with the House committee on transport to investigate why THAI is knowingly selling tickets for defective seats, adding that the practice has severely damaged the reputation of the national carrier.