Transport of hazardous cadmium waste comes to a halt after accident

The accident took place after 10 trailer trucks transporting the first shipment of 258 tonnes of cadmium tailings from Bangkok and Samut Sakhon arrived at a warehouse in Tak’s Muang district for temporary storage before burial.

After the trailers arrived, a team of officials led by Industry Ministry’s permanent-secretary Nattapol Rangsitpol arrived to inspect them and the warehouse of Bound and Beyond Co Ltd where the big bags will be stored.

The officials then initiated a trial run of transferring the big bags from the trailers to another truck that would be driven into the warehouse for offloading.