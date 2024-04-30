Police crack down on gambling operation spanning three provinces

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), along with police, the Department of Provincial Administration, and the Central Institute of Forensic Science, coordinated simultaneous court-authorised searches at 15 locations linked to online gambling in the Central region.

Raids were conducted in Nonthaburi at five locations, Lopburi at eight, and Nakhon Sawan at two, aimed at apprehending suspects, gathering evidence, and seizing assets.