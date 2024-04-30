Police crack down on gambling operation spanning three provinces

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), along with police, the Department of Provincial Administration, and the Central Institute of Forensic Science, coordinated simultaneous court-authorised searches at 15 locations linked to online gambling in the Central region.
Raids were conducted in Nonthaburi at five locations, Lopburi at eight, and Nakhon Sawan at two, aimed at apprehending suspects, gathering evidence, and seizing assets.
The operation was part of a special case involving people organising illegal gambling, including online betting on four websites. The gang then transfers funds through multiple accounts to avoid detection, often using ATM cards for cash withdrawals.
Investigations revealed a network of six main gambling websites with more than 100,000 members and multiple administrators. The group utilised various accounts for money transfers, including those of deceased individuals. Authorities are expanding their probe to target money-laundering and pursue both perpetrators and gamblers.
Thirteen suspects have been arrested out of 38 warrants issued, including nine investors. Additionally, key associates playing crucial roles in managing the gambling and money-laundering operations were arrested.
Assets seized include 17 vehicles, notably two Ferraris, a recreational vehicle, five motorcycles, around 25 branded handbags, about 3 million baht in cash, and gold bullion. All of this is worth a total of 100 million baht.