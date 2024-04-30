Nation Group condemns The Standard news editor for false claim of 20% personnel cut

On Tuesday, Tanakorn Wongpanya, The Standard’s news editor, made a Facebook post that alluded to The Nation Group Thailand, the offices of which are located in the Bang Na area, having to reduce the headcount of staff by 20%.



These claims are entirely false and unverified.



The executives at The Nation Group demand an immediate retraction and accountability for the spread of misinformation.



Tanakorn’s post, made from his personal Facebook account in Thai, said, “Another shock in the media industry. Bang Na camp reduces staff by 20% through voluntary resignations.”



Following Voice TV's closure on April 26, the mention of "Bang Na camp" led to the misconception that the post referred to Nation Group.



Somchai Meesen, Vice President of The Nation Group, refuted the statement in the post, as none such layoffs have been made within the media company’s operations.



The Nation Group asks for Tanakorn and The Standard to immediately retract these claims, as the potential damage to the Nation Group's credibility and business operations due to such misinformation are significant, particularly in Thailand's uncertain economic climate.



Somchai emphasised the importance of upholding ethical standards in all forms of communication, and has urged journalists to verify information before dissemination, even on social media platforms.



Despite the removal of the post, The Nation Group said failure to address this issue could lead to legal action to prevent future incidents should The Standard not make immediate corrections.