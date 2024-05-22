Elderly woman injured in 3rd manhole accident this month

A 71-year-old woman sustained several injuries in another manhole-related mishap in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok.

At around 9pm on Tuesday, the woman fell down a manhole on Chaiyapruek Road in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district. The accident left the woman, identified only as Somjit, with a cut under her left eyebrow, several scrapes across her body and injured her right leg.

Rescuers from the Bua Phet Nonthaburi Foundation rushed to the scene and took her to Pak Kret 2 Hospital for treatment.

Somjit and her sister had taken a taxi to their home in Nonthaburi’s Sai Noi district, but were dropped off at this spot because the driver was not familiar with the route.