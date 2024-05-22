Thanathorn’s brother: I was victim, not villain, in royal land case

Sakulthorn was released on bail pending an appeal against the ruling.

“I hereby affirm my integrity and the honesty of my actions. I’m ready to defend myself through the judicial process and an appeal,” the statement said.

Sakulthorn said his company had simply sought to rent two plots of land from the CPB in 2017.

He said he and his board members had acted lawfully and with honest intentions throughout the process.

“But I became a victim and was defrauded by a person outside the company who collaborated with an official within the bureau to forge CPB documents to deceive and damage me,” Sakulthorn said in the statement.