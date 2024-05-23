Only cannabis buds to be relisted as narcotic: Somsak

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Thursday that only cannabis buds would be relisted as a Category 5 narcotic and that his ministry will soon issue a directive clarifying all points.

He said his ministry will also set regulations on planting, possessing, importing, exporting and using parts of the marijuana plant that are not outlawed.

In 2022, the Public Health Ministry issued a directive to remove marijuana and hemp from the national list of Category 5 narcotics as agreed upon by the Narcotics Control Board.