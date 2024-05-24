Hospital gives update on passengers injured in SQ321 turbulence

As of the latest update, Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital is currently caring for 40 patients. Seventeen patients have undergone surgery: 5 had cervical spine surgery, 4 had thoracic spine surgery, and 8 had surgery to repair lacerations. There are still 20 patients in the ICU. The ages of the patients range from 2 to 83 years old.

The condition of the paediatric patients is not a cause for concern, and there are no patients in critical danger of death. It is still too early to determine whether any patients will suffer permanent disabilities, as this requires ongoing evaluation by the medical team.

"The medical team evaluates the patients' conditions daily. If a patient shows improvement and is ready, they will be allowed to return home. The hospital coordinates continuously with embassies and relevant agencies," Adinun said.

He also provided assurances that the hospital has sufficient specialised personnel and medical teams to provide care for all the patients.

No information is currently available on the conditions of the 15 patients at Samitivej Sukhumvit and the two at Bangkok Hospital.

