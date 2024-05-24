Finding your centre in the heart of Bangkok

For those who are feeling stressed by life in the sprawling mega city, Bangkok is offering a road to spiritual calmness with "Dhamma in the Park".

Held at Benjakitti Park in Khlong Toei district, the activity offers Dhamma (Buddhist teaching) sessions led by esteemed Thai monks and speakers, who will impart wisdom in line with Buddhist tenets on the first Saturday of every month throughout 2024.

Organised by the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the activity is part of the city’s highly popular "Krungthep Dee Tor Jai", an event series that aims to enhance urban lifestyles and community bonding with arts, cultures, nature appreciation and spiritual guidance.

On Saturday, June 1, participants will listen to Dhamma talks from Phra Piya Sophon, deputy abbot of Wat Rama IX Kanchanaphisek on the topic: ‘How to achieve nirvana in your mind’.

The session starts at 8.30am and lasts until 10am at the meditation square by the lake in the park.

Admission is free. Sitting mats and chairs are available for those in need, free of charge.

Those interested can stay informed about the rotating roster of well-known Thai preachers who will lead the sessions each month by visiting facebook @QueenSirikitNationalConventionCenter

