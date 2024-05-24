Private sector steps up for a piece of THB230 billion ‘rainbow economy’

Thailand’s private sector is gearing up to be a part of Pride month events in June to celebrate equality and rights of gender diversity groups, also known as the LGBTQIAN+.

The organisation of pride activities is in line with the government’s plan of making Thailand a tourist destination with world-class festivals and events under the Ignite Thailand initiative.

Analysts estimate that the rainbow economy, revolving around gender diverse people, could generate up to 230 billion baht revenue per year, thanks to members of LGBTQIAN+ groups who have around 40% more purchasing power than average tourists.

Thanks to the recently approved equal marriage bill, Thailand now has the potential to become Asia’s largest pride destination and landmark, and the fourth biggest in the world, especially if the kingdom is selected to host the World Pride 2030 event, said experts.

Riding on this trend, operators of major shopping centres are planning pride-related events across June to attract visitors to Bangkok and other provinces where pride activities will be hosted.