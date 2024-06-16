China\'s durian fever spreads to snacks, milk tea and even hotpots

The factory belongs to Guangxi Xuan Ma Food Co., Ltd., specializing in packed snacks. In recent years, pastries made from Southeast Asian durians have become its bestsellers.

"We take orders on e-commerce platforms, bake the cakes and deliver them within a day so that the cakes can retain the iconic aroma of the durian pulp," said Tang Chunlong, vice general manager of the company based in Nanning, capital of Guangxi.

China is the world's top consumer of durians, known for its pungent smell and luscious taste. Since last year, the country's durian fervour has seen a surge, fueled by the influx of durians from Vietnam and the Philippines, which gained market access to China under the framework of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

As the thorny fruits conquer store shelves across China, businesses like Xuan Ma are expanding their reach into new markets by developing new snacks and beverages made from durians.