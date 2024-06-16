GolfLab and Players Club open professional golf teaching institute

Saturday, June 15, 2024, the "GolfLab Academy and Fitting Studio" golf teaching institute and "The Players Club" golf simulator service opened a new co-located branch to serve as both a teaching institute and golf fitting facility. They hosted many special activities and promotions at Unico Grand Golf Club in Bangkok.
The event was honoured by important figures in the golf world such as Pongrat Lueangthammorncharoen, President of the Professional Golf Association of Thailand, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, a PGA Tour professional golfer, as well as coaches from GolfLab and The Players Club, who attended and provided advice to guests on accessing the services.
Waran Issarapakdee from GolfLab Institute revealed, "To provide proper and comprehensive golf access and services to our customers with golf instruction, practice facilities, and club fitting all in one place, our location at Unico Grand Golf Club allows customers to learn, get fitted, test, practice rounds, and better understand their swing immediately."
For golfers utilizing the special promotions, The Players Club offers a 10-hour package plus 3 bonus hours for 8,000 baht. GolfLab provides free bay usage for students in the 15,000 baht golf lesson package. The Trackman4 simulator analyzes and helps fix swings. Golf club fitting services are available, and customers can play simulated rounds at The Players Club as well.