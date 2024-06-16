GolfLab and Players Club open professional golf teaching institute

The event was honoured by important figures in the golf world such as Pongrat Lueangthammorncharoen, President of the Professional Golf Association of Thailand, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, a PGA Tour professional golfer, as well as coaches from GolfLab and The Players Club, who attended and provided advice to guests on accessing the services.

Waran Issarapakdee from GolfLab Institute revealed, "To provide proper and comprehensive golf access and services to our customers with golf instruction, practice facilities, and club fitting all in one place, our location at Unico Grand Golf Club allows customers to learn, get fitted, test, practice rounds, and better understand their swing immediately."