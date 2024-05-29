Rayong’s U-Tapao airport slated to host Formula 1 race

The government is planning to build a racetrack suitable for hosting Formula 1 races in the airside area of U-Tapao International Airport to attract tourists and motorsport enthusiasts, making it the world’s first airport to incorporate an F1 track.
Deputy government spokeswoman Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered related agencies to draw up plans to promote the organisation of an F1 race in Thailand to boost tourism.
The PM’s order came after his official mission in Italy earlier this month, during which he visited the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola, near Bologna. Srettha held talks with the chief executive of the Formula One Group, Stefano Domenicali, on the possibility of Thailand hosting an F1 race in 2027 or 2028 with national oil and gas conglomerate PTT as a sponsor.
The government estimates that hosting an F1 event in Thailand could attract up to 300,000 local and foreign motorsport enthusiasts, generating more than 12 billion baht in income and creating 6,000 jobs, Radklao said.
She added that the F1 racetrack built in Thailand could also host the increasingly popular Formula E events, which feature electrically powered single-seater racing cars.
Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), said on Tuesday that the development plan for the F1 track at U-Tapao Airport had been submitted by U-Tapao International Aviation Company Limited (UTA).
It was a part of the master plan for the development of U-Tapao International Airport and the Eastern Aviation City, covering the airport in Rayong province and 6,000 rai of land around it, he said, adding that the first phase of the project is expected to open in 2028.
Chula said the F1 racetrack will be located in U-Tapao’s airside areas so it will not interfere with airport operations. Other facilities, including tourist attractions, sports clubs and entertainment complexes, will also be located in the same area.
“The UTA’s plan aims to maximise the profits from commercial and logistics areas around the airport, which will serve as Thailand’s Eastern Aviation City,” he said. “The city will host international events all year round to attract foreign visitors with high purchasing power as well as to maximise airport usage.”
UTA chief executive officer Wirawat Panthawangkun said that the building of F1 racetrack was included in phase 1 of the airport development plan, which is expected to open for public use in 2028.
“We can facilitate the government’s policy to fast-track the building of the racetrack, as the company has received some of the land slated for the Eastern Aviation City,” he said. “We are in the process of carefully planning the development of several projects in this area to ensure fullest benefits from this mega project.”
Wirawat stressed that the building of the track must be carried out along with the expansion of the airport so that it could cope with increased passengers.