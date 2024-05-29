Rayong’s U-Tapao airport slated to host Formula 1 race

The government is planning to build a racetrack suitable for hosting Formula 1 races in the airside area of U-Tapao International Airport to attract tourists and motorsport enthusiasts, making it the world’s first airport to incorporate an F1 track.

Deputy government spokeswoman Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered related agencies to draw up plans to promote the organisation of an F1 race in Thailand to boost tourism.

The PM’s order came after his official mission in Italy earlier this month, during which he visited the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola, near Bologna. Srettha held talks with the chief executive of the Formula One Group, Stefano Domenicali, on the possibility of Thailand hosting an F1 race in 2027 or 2028 with national oil and gas conglomerate PTT as a sponsor.

The government estimates that hosting an F1 event in Thailand could attract up to 300,000 local and foreign motorsport enthusiasts, generating more than 12 billion baht in income and creating 6,000 jobs, Radklao said.

She added that the F1 racetrack built in Thailand could also host the increasingly popular Formula E events, which feature electrically powered single-seater racing cars.