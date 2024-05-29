THAIFEX-Anuga Asia expo will generate 100 billion baht: Phumtham

Highlighting Thailand’s strength in the agriculture industry, Phumtham said the country has the potential to become a “global kitchen”, thanks to its strong foundation of food production and manufacturing sectors.
"Thailand is committed to innovation, adherence to safety standards, and responsiveness to the dynamic demands of the global market, aligning with the government's policy of 'market-led, innovation-driven income-boost'," he said.
The 32nd edition of THAIFEX-Anuga Asia, which runs until Saturday, is showcasing local small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs) and innovative products.
"The event is expected to generate around 100 billion baht in revenue, with Thai businesses accounting for about 60 billion baht of the total. The event gives traders and importers an opportunity for direct interaction,” he said.
Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, said revenue generated during this five-day event will be a testament to the Commerce Ministry’s dedication and commitment. He also said that the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) plans to use Thai SELECT-certified restaurants overseas as showrooms to promote Thai products, thereby enhancing Thailand’s soft power and brand image globally.
According to the Commerce Ministry, the food industry is a crucial component of Thailand’s economy. Food exports rose 2.7% in 2023, totalling to more than US$39 billion (about 1.43 trillion baht). This growth was driven by rising demand in several regions, notably in China (+25.9%) and ASEAN (+21.5%).
Thailand is now the world’s 12th largest food exporter, up from its 15th position in 2022. Thai food exports are expected to rise by about 2% in 2024, reaching $40 billion (1.47 trillion baht).
Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade, noted that the event provides Thai businesses, especially SMEs and startups, an excellent opportunity to showcase their products and services, and connect with potential international buyers and importers.
“We believe that THAIFEX- Anuga Asia 2024 will play a significant role in helping the Thai food export sector to grow further,” Sanan said. “As a result, overall Thai exports have risen by 2% this year, totalling approximately $40.69 billion or over 1.4 trillion baht.”
He added that the event serves as a concrete platform for Thailand to advance towards becoming a global agriculture and food hub.
“Though current economic figures show only 1.5% growth in the first quarter, we are confident that the government and private sector will work together to push for important measures and events that will encourage more money to circulate in the economy,” he said.
This year's THAIFEX-Anuga Asiafeatures more than 3,000 participating companies from more than 50 countries, displaying their products across 6,000 booths. Over 80,000 visitors from 130 countries are expected to attend.
The event, held from May 28 to June 1, spans over 130,000 square metres of exhibition space in IMPACT Muang Thong Thai. The expo will be divided into 11 distinct zones, namely seafood, frozen food, rice, fruits and vegetables, sweets and confectionery, drinks, coffee and tea, food technology, meat, food services and fine food. There will also be three special zones for halal, organic and future food.