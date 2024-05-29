THAIFEX-Anuga Asia expo will generate 100 billion baht: Phumtham

Highlighting Thailand’s strength in the agriculture industry, Phumtham said the country has the potential to become a “global kitchen”, thanks to its strong foundation of food production and manufacturing sectors.

"Thailand is committed to innovation, adherence to safety standards, and responsiveness to the dynamic demands of the global market, aligning with the government's policy of 'market-led, innovation-driven income-boost'," he said.

The 32nd edition of THAIFEX-Anuga Asia, which runs until Saturday, is showcasing local small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs) and innovative products.

"The event is expected to generate around 100 billion baht in revenue, with Thai businesses accounting for about 60 billion baht of the total. The event gives traders and importers an opportunity for direct interaction,” he said.

Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, said revenue generated during this five-day event will be a testament to the Commerce Ministry’s dedication and commitment. He also said that the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) plans to use Thai SELECT-certified restaurants overseas as showrooms to promote Thai products, thereby enhancing Thailand’s soft power and brand image globally.

According to the Commerce Ministry, the food industry is a crucial component of Thailand’s economy. Food exports rose 2.7% in 2023, totalling to more than US$39 billion (about 1.43 trillion baht). This growth was driven by rising demand in several regions, notably in China (+25.9%) and ASEAN (+21.5%).