Bangkok’s iconic Pathumwan walkway gets colourful facelift

The busy Pathumwan Skywalk in the heart of Bangkok received a cosmetic touch-up reflecting the many colours of the metropolis.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) kicked off the project on Tuesday night after a social media post went viral earlier this month.

The post showed part of the word “Bangkok” missing from the Skywalk that crosses the Pathumwan Intersection on Rama I Road.

Netizens responded to the image by calling on the city administration to do something to fix the landmark’s deteriorating condition.

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said on Tuesday that the city’s name had been stuck on the walkway nearly two decades ago, and though some of it has disappeared over time, it is difficult to remove because the colours have penetrated the cement surface.

A new, colourful sticker was seen in its place on Wednesday morning. This time, the sticker covers a larger area and reads “Bangkok” both in English and Thai.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the new sticker is “a small change that may not affect lives, but adds more details to the city”. He said a similar sticker will be placed on the other side of the walkway later in the night once traffic has eased.

A source said the sticker had a green background because it is the colour used in BMA’s logo.