Thailand lifts visa requirements for 93 nations

In a move to boost tourism and bring tourist dollars into the country, the Cabinet agreed on Tuesday to waive visa measures for a total of 93 countries.
This list includes the 57 nations whose citizens were allowed to stay in Thailand for 30 days without a visa, 13 nations for whom the visa requirement was recently waived and an additional six nations whose citizens will be allowed to stay here without a visa for 60 days.
The 57 nations who were already enjoying a visa waiver and can now get a 60-day stamp on arrival are:
1. Canada
2. Czech Republic
3. Denmark
4. Estonia
5. Finland
6. France
7. Germany
8. Greece
9. Hungary
10. Iceland
11. Indonesia
12. Republic of Ireland
13. Israel
14. Italy
15. Japan
16. Kuwait
17. Latvia
18. Lichtenstein
19. Lithuania
20. Luxembourg
21. Malaysia
22. Maldives
23. Mauritius
24. Monaco
25. The Netherlands
26. New Zealand
27. Norway
28. Oman
29. The Philippines
30. Poland
31. Portugal
32. Qatar
33. San Marino
34. Singapore
35. Slovakia
36. Slovenia
37. Spain
38. South Africa
39. South Korea
40. Sweden
41. Switzerland
42. Turkey
43. Ukraine
44. United Arab Emirates
45. United Kingdom
46. United States
47. Peru
48. Hong Kong
49. Vietnam
50. Saudi Arabia
51. Andorra
52. Australia
53. Austria
54. Belgium
55. Bahrain
56. Brazil
57. Brunei
The 13 nations whose citizens were already getting a 30-day stamp upon arrival and will now be getting a 60-day stamp:
1. India
2. Kazakhstan
3. Malta
4. Mexico
5. Papua New Guinea
6. Romania
7. Uzbekistan
8. Taiwan
9. Bhutan
10. Bulgaria
11. Cyprus
12. Fiji
13. Georgia
The six new nations whose citizens now enjoy a visa waiver and a 60-day stay are:
1. China
2. Laos
3. Macau
4. Mongolia
5. Russia
6. Cambodia
The 17 new nations that are now eligible for visa on arrival and will get a 60-day stamp are:
1. Guatemala
2. Jamaica
3. Jordan
4. Kosovo
5. Morocco
6. Panama
7. Sri Lanka
8. Trinidad and Tobago
9. Tonga
10. Uruguay
11. Albania
12. Colombia
13. Croatia
14. Cuba
15. Dominica
16. Dominican Republic
17. Ecuador