His Majesty renames Yellow Line as ‘Nakkhara Phiphat’

The Transport Ministry announced on Thursday that the royally-granted moniker for the 30.4-kilometre-long line “brought joy to the ministry, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand and passengers”.
The Yellow Line is a feeder system of the MRTA and is operated by the Eastern Bangkok Monorail Company Ltd (EBM). It is the first monorail transit system in Thailand and was officially opened on July 3 last year.
The line, which runs from Lat Phrao to Samrong, has 23 stations. It starts at the interchange station with MRT Blue Line at Ratchada – Lat Phrao intersection and then runs down Lat Phrao Road to connect with the BMA Grey Line project at Chalong Rat intersection. It then crosses the Chalong Rat Expressway to Bang Kapi intersection before heading south to Srinakarin Road and connecting with the MRT Orange Line at Lam Sali intersection before crossing the Rama IX interchange and connecting with the Airport Rail Link.
After that the Yellow Line crosses Phattanakarn Road, stopping at several stations along Srinakarin and Theparak to link with the BTS Green Line and ending at Pu Chao Saming Phrai Road.