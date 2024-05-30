Chiang Mai officials expand hunt for escaped kangaroo

Park rangers and Chiang Mai Zoo officials on Thursday resumed their search for a two-year-old female red kangaroo that escaped from the zoo on Wednesday morning.
Phupichit Chuaybamrung, chief of Doi Suthep National Park, said officials are hopeful that they will be able to track down and capture the kangaroo after traces of its footprints and blood were spotted.
The kangaroo bolted through the door of its cage while keepers were cleaning it on Wednesday morning. The escaped animal was last seen hopping down a road leading to the top of Doi Suthep mountain.
A team of zoo officials and veterinarians followed the tracks but suspended the search at nightfall. The hunt for the animal resumed on Thursday morning.
Phuphichit added that the search team was expanded with officials from other relevant agencies joining. He said the search will also expand, covering the north of the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium. The officials do not expect the kangaroo to head southwards as there are many communities and dogs there.
The officials are also planning to call on local residents to keep an eye out for the marsupial, he said.