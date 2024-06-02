Mineral Resources Department to install seismometer on Koh Samui

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan Sunday assured residents of Koh Samui that the tourist-destination island in Surat Thani province is safe even though it has been hit with three small quakes during the past three days.

Patcharawat said he has instructed the Mineral Resources Department to install a seismometer on the island to calm panicked residents.

On Thursday a 2.4-magnitude quake hit the island and two more quakes with 2.4 and 2.2 magnitude hit on Saturday.

Local people said they felt the quakes but no damage was reported.