Inter-provincial bus tickets can now be bought on Facebook, Line

The government-run Transport Co Ltd has started selling inter-provincial bus tickets via its Facebook and Line accounts.
Attawit Rukchamroon, acting managing director of the bus company, said that tickets can be bought via these two channels in addition to the Transport Co app and website as of June 1.
He said the company was making bus tickets more easily accessible because it found that most Bangkokians use government-run buses to go upcountry during long holidays.
The e-tickets can be bought via Facebook and Line from 6am to 11pm daily by informing the relevant administrator of the destination and desired time and date of travel, and they will get a QR code for payment.
Payments can be made via mobile banking, 7-Eleven outlets or other service counters. Once the payment is completed, passengers will get an e-ticket to board their bus, Attawit said.