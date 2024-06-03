Inter-provincial bus tickets can now be bought on Facebook, Line

The government-run Transport Co Ltd has started selling inter-provincial bus tickets via its Facebook and Line accounts.

Attawit Rukchamroon, acting managing director of the bus company, said that tickets can be bought via these two channels in addition to the Transport Co app and website as of June 1.

He said the company was making bus tickets more easily accessible because it found that most Bangkokians use government-run buses to go upcountry during long holidays.