TCC, FTI leaders expect economic recovery in second half

Their remarks came during a visit to The Nation's headquarters to commemorate the company's 24th anniversary in television.

They both expressed concern about the country's growth after the kingdom's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year was less than expected at 1.5%.

However, citing the positive development of the global economy combined with the hope of reduced geopolitical tensions, they said they expect Thailand's economy to grow strongly, particularly in the export and tourism sectors.

Meanwhile, now that the national budget has been approved, they anticipate increased public-sector investment in a variety of projects across the country that will help improve private-sector businesses.

Still, they agreed on the need for additional action to ensure the country's long-term economic growth.

TCC chairman Sanan suggested that the government focus more on providing access to loans in the formal system for small and medium-sized enterprises. This would assist Thai SMEs that are struggling to stay in business.

In addition, he said SME entrepreneurs require government assistance to improve their competitiveness.

"But for now, we need some consumption stimulation from the public sector other than digital wallet schemes to boost domestic demand," he said.

Thailand's government is debating how to implement a 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, which is now expected to be distributed in the fourth quarter of this year.

According to Sanan, if that programme is successfully launched in the fourth quarter, which is peak season for year-end spending and travel, Thailand's GDP growth could increase by about 0.5 percentage point. Currently, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) estimates GDP growth this year at around 2.5%.