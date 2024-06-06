Chadchart blames predecessor for 10m-baht fitness gear at BMA gyms

The unnecessarily expensive fitness machines installed in the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) gyms, including a 759,000-baht treadmill, were purchased by the previous administration, governor Chadchart Sittipunt said.

Chadchart and his two deputies, Sanon Wangsangboon and Chakkraphan Phiewngam, called a press conference on Thursday to respond to queries raised by anti-corruption club STRONG. The club has alleged that fitness machines and equipment for two BMA-run gyms were bought at highly inflated prices.

The STRONG club said BMA under Chadchart’s leadership had spent almost 10 million baht on 22 items of gym equipment for the Waree Pirom and the Wachirabenchathat fitness centres.