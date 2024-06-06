Land Department updates criteria for foreigners to own land

The latest criteria were announced on the department’s website.

Inheritance: Foreigners who are the legal heirs of foreigners allowed to hold land, can inherit the land holding.

The inheritance must comply with the land-holding law or criteria for land holdings by foreigners.

For example, the heirs can inherit no more than 1 rai (0.160 hectare) of land for industrial use, or no more than 10 rai (1.60 hectare) of land for agricultural use and the use must comply with the permission given to the relatives they inherit the land from.

Buying land: The department said Article 96 of the Land Code allows foreigners to buy 1 rai of land for building a residence if they invest at least 40 million baht in the kingdom.