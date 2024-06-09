Emphasis on natural ingredients ‘advantage for Thai cosmetics-makers’

Thailand is one of the largest markets for skincare and cosmetics in Southeast Asia. In 2022, the beauty market in Thailand was valued at over 246 billion baht, with exports accounting for 28% of domestic production. Major export destinations included Japan, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Thai cosmetic brands are gaining increasing recognition and popularity both domestically and internationally. Brands such as Mistine, Srichand, and 4U2 are known for their affordability, innovative products, and attractive packaging. There is also a growing consumer preference for cosmetics with natural ingredients, giving Thailand a competitive edge, the TPSO report said.

TPSO director Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said Thailand’s geographical advantage allows for a rich diversity of herbs and natural resources that could be used in the cosmetics industry. This creates opportunities for the Thai cosmetics market to grow from a solid customer base. The Thai Cosmetics Association aims to push the government to promote Thai cosmetics as a form of soft power in the future.

Poonpong said that the TPSO has been monitoring the trends in the beauty and personal care sector, including cosmetics, skincare products, body care products, oral care products, and perfumes. These sectors have shown continuous growth in both the domestic and international markets. In 2022, the domestic retail market for cosmetics was valued at 25.953 billion baht, a 12.1% increase over the previous year. In 2023, it was expected to reach 28.651 billion baht, a 10.4% increase year on year.