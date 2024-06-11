Fire overwhelms Chatuchak Market’s pet zone

The fire ignited at 4.30am, burning all 118 stores in Sri Somrat Market, which is considered Chatuchak Market’s pet zone.
Animals affected by the fire included dogs, cats, rabbits, snakes, birds, Siamese fighting fish, and chickens. No people were injured during the incident.
More than 10 water trucks were deployed to the scene. Firefighters took about an hour to extinguish the flames. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has instructed officials to assist victims of the incident. He also invited people to purchase pets at the market to help retailers there.
An unidentified guard at the bird shop told the press that the fire broke out while she was watching over rare birds on the mezzanine floor. She heard the cries of animals but faced difficulties breathing so ran outside.
She also claimed that cockatoos are the most expensive birds costing 30,000 baht each, adding that the shop owner was on his way to assess the damage.