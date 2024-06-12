Thailand’s soft power to go on display at upcoming expo

The event is THACCA's first major concrete step towards promoting Thailand's 11 creative economy industries, which include books, art, fashion, design, music, festivals, travel, sport, film (drama and series), gaming, and food.

The event, titled "THACCA SPLASH - Soft Power Forum," will be Thailand's first international forum that brings together all aspects and dimensions of soft power from across the country and around the world, according to deputy chair of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

“Experts, famous brand representatives, artists, business persons and investors will be at the forum to share their knowledge, showcase products and exchange experiences so that participants can enjoy a short cut to enhancing their creativity and improve their project," she said.

The organisation and promotion of this international conference are centred on three main goals.

The first goal is to raise awareness about soft power, understand its direction, and recognise its importance on the international stage. The second is to promote the development of soft power entrepreneurs and increase competitiveness by encouraging collaboration among relevant institutions such as the government, private sector, and educational institutions. The third is to encourage cooperation among the government, private sector, and development organisations, as well as soft power initiatives between Southeast Asian countries and international alliances to support global economic growth.