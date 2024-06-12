Thailand’s soft power to go on display at upcoming expo

The event is THACCA's first major concrete step towards promoting Thailand's 11 creative economy industries, which include books, art, fashion, design, music, festivals, travel, sport, film (drama and series), gaming, and food.
The event, titled "THACCA SPLASH - Soft Power Forum," will be Thailand's first international forum that brings together all aspects and dimensions of soft power from across the country and around the world, according to deputy chair of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
“Experts, famous brand representatives, artists, business persons and investors will be at the forum to share their knowledge, showcase products and exchange experiences so that participants can enjoy a short cut to enhancing their creativity and improve their project," she said.
The organisation and promotion of this international conference are centred on three main goals.
The first goal is to raise awareness about soft power, understand its direction, and recognise its importance on the international stage. The second is to promote the development of soft power entrepreneurs and increase competitiveness by encouraging collaboration among relevant institutions such as the government, private sector, and educational institutions. The third is to encourage cooperation among the government, private sector, and development organisations, as well as soft power initiatives between Southeast Asian countries and international alliances to support global economic growth.
The forum, which will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from June 28 to June 30, is divided into four major zones:
Aside from the exhibition zone, Paetongtarn pointed out that the event will include a "SPLASH Masterclass" that will provide reskilling and upskilling classes for all interested parties, a Hackathon competition and a SPLASH Activation Lounge for business networking.
Paethontarn added that one of the event highlights will be representatives from the festival industry, such as S2O organisers from South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, who will discuss the possibility of expanding the Thai Songkran festival to other countries.
Another highlight is the Hackathon, a one-of-a-kind activity for university students that promotes creative brainstorming and produces an endless supply of innovative ideas. Participants will face challenging propositions from a variety of industries represented at the event.
“We are preparing to welcome participants from a variety of sectors, including government agencies, private companies, entrepreneurs, and organisations working to drive these 11 industries. This provides an opportunity to encourage inter-organisation networking. Furthermore, the event's activities are intended to inspire students and the general public, providing a source of inspiration and aspiration for Thais. They will promote and enhance the value of Thai identity in people's daily lives, encouraging creativity and pride as we grow on a global scale,” she said.
Surapong Suebwonglee, director and secretary of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, emphasised that the government is committed to exploring new possible engines to drive the country's economy, with Thai soft power being one of them.
Citing Thailand's distinct soft power, some of which are internationally recognised, such as Thai kick boxing, he stated that the government, in collaboration with the private sector, will shape and pave the new path for the country's soft power.
The move will undoubtedly help to unlock new creativity, resulting in increased prosperity for all Thais, he said.