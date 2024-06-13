Thailand sits on 44.41 quadrillion baht worth of rare minerals  

Thailand has up to 40 types of mineral resources spread across some 60 million rai (9.6 million hectares) and is worth about 44.41 quadrillion baht if exploited, the Mineral Resources Department chief said.

Pichit Sombatmak, the department’s director-general, said the 30 trillion tonnes or so of minerals to be found in 19% of the country could serve as resources to kick off new industries.

Minerals resources include rare lithium and quartz that can be used in the production of solar panels, EV battery cells and electricity storage systems among others, Pichit said.

Potash which can be used to make fertilisers and even EV battery cells, can be found in the Northeast. Pichit estimates that there are some 10 billion tonnes available in 10 areas worth approximately 161 trillion baht.