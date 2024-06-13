Central bank closes some 200,000 mule accounts so far this year

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) said that some 200,000 mule accounts have been frozen and closed over the past year as part of the government’s crackdown on financial fraud.

Ronadol Numnonda, the bank’s deputy governor, said on Thursday that 30% of the mule accounts closed during March 2023 and April 2024 had been opened recently. Banks also found that five or more transactions were made in most of the mule accounts after they were credited with victims’ money, he said.

From March 1, 2022, to May 31, 2024, there have been some 540,000 financial fraud cases with damages worth a total of more than 63 billion baht, he said. The deputy governor added that the central bank has been working closely with other concerned government agencies to fight financial crimes.