Giant Bangkok drainage tunnel to open for visitors in tour

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will hold the first-ever public tour to one of its giant drainage tunnels at the Wat Chong Lom Canal Drainage Centre in Yannawa district from June 20-23.

The programme is part of the annual “BKK EXPO” event, to be held at Benjakitti Park in Khlong Toei district during those dates.

During the fair, the public will be able to learn about the BMA’s campaigns and policies through exhibitions, as well as get the latest updates on projects being carried out in the past two years under the current administration.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt will be present during a Q&A session, which will focus on smart city initiatives and traffic and public park management.

One of the highlights of the fair is the free tour to the giant drainage tunnel to learn about its important mission in preventing flooding in the metropolitan area.

Visitors can get up close and personal with the life-size tunnel model and see how the actual equipment works in real time.

The tour will be available for two rounds per day, from 9.30 to 11.30am and from 1.30 to 3.30pm. There will be a free shuttle bus from Benjakitti Park.

To register for the tour, scan the QR code or go to: https://bit.ly/45gNrqp



