DDC warns Thais to be careful of deadly bacterial outbreak in Japan

The Department of Disease Control (DDC)

has warned Thais visiting Japan to raise their guard and protect themselves against the ongoing streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) outbreak.

The DDC said the bacterial infection can be picked up by simply touching saliva, mucus or other fluids from infected persons or by touching an infected wound.

The STSS is a rare but serious infection caused by group A streptococcus (strep) bacteria. It can enter the body through a wound or even a sore throat. The bacteria produces toxins that can spread throughout the body and trigger a massive inflammatory response, damaging tissues and potentially leading to organ failure.