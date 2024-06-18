Thammasat Hospital sorry for leaving 2-metre gauze inside patient

Thammasat University Hospital issued a public apology on Tuesday to a patient after a doctor left a 2-metre-long piece of gauze in her vagina while treating her for cancer earlier this month.

In the statement, the hospital said it will take full responsibility for the patient’s rehabilitation and will put measures in place to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

The statement came one day after the popular Isor Khayi Khao (sister-in-law playing up news) Facebook page said in a post that a woman had developed a severe infection after a Thammasat doctor left a long piece of gauze inside her vagina after surgery.

The comment said that the woman learned there was a piece of gauze inside her when she coughed violently and it slipped out. The Facebook page quoted the woman as saying that the hospital had initially refused to treat her for the infection but relented when she threatened to tell the media. The report has gone viral since then.