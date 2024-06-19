Wissanu to shed light on Surachate, Torsak conflict tomorrow

Former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, now legal adviser to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, is set to reveal the results of a probe into the much-publicised row between two top cops.

A Government House source said Wissanu will release the results provided by a special investigative committee led by Chatchai Promlert at 11am on Thursday. Chatchai was the former permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry.

Srettha shifted both National Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol and his deputy Pol General Surachate Hakparn to inactive posts after a verbal spat broke out between the two. The PM then set up a panel to investigate the dispute, in which both cops have been accusing one another of being involved in online gambling dens.