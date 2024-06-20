Defence Ministry issues guidelines on conscript salary deductions

The Defence Ministry has issued an extensive guideline on expenses that can and cannot be deducted from conscripts’ salaries, especially prohibiting cuts for expenses like septic-tank cleaning and other maintenance work.

The guidelines were published on the ministry’s website on Thursday to inform the public on what can and cannot be deducted from the 11,000 baht monthly salary for conscripts.

The announcement comes in response to a public furore last week over reports that the 22nd Logistics and Supports Battalion deducted 990 baht from its conscripts’ salaries for septic tank cleaning expenses.