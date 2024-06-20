Defence Ministry issues guidelines on conscript salary deductions

The Defence Ministry has issued an extensive guideline on expenses that can and cannot be deducted from conscripts’ salaries, especially prohibiting cuts for expenses like septic-tank cleaning and other maintenance work.
The guidelines were published on the ministry’s website on Thursday to inform the public on what can and cannot be deducted from the 11,000 baht monthly salary for conscripts.
The announcement comes in response to a public furore last week over reports that the 22nd Logistics and Supports Battalion deducted 990 baht from its conscripts’ salaries for septic tank cleaning expenses.
Though the Royal Thai Army issued a statement on June 13, denying that the deduction was related to septic tank cleaning, it did say that this deduction was being considered. Later the commander of the battalion was shifted to an inactive post.
In the guidelines issued on Thursday, the Defence Ministry classified expenses that can be deducted from salaries, those that can be deducted with consent from the conscripts and those that cannot be deducted at all.
The announcement also included a warning that commanders will be penalised if they overcharge the conscripts for such items.
The deductible expenses include 70 baht per day for meals and personal items used by conscripts that they may not be able to purchase for themselves.
Expenses that can be deducted with consent from the conscripts include laundry fees and fees for fixing uniforms.
As for deductions that are prohibited, they include infrastructure costs like cleaning of septic tanks and Wi-Fi services, as well as cost of items used in training like backpacks and flasks.
Military units are also prohibited from deducting costs of things like Covid-19 ATK tests, flu masks and alcohol for cleaning hands.
As for life-insurance premiums, the Defence Ministry said these should be covered by profits from military units’ related businesses instead of deducting it from conscripts’ salaries.