Nine van passengers sent to hospital after air intake blocked

One passenger said he got on the van in Prakhon Chai district, about 30 kilometres from the filling station. He said he was alarmed after other passengers developed symptoms of suffocation.

He said he did not develop such symptoms because he had just got on the van and wore a surgical mask all the time.

Worabodin Rungrojchaikul, head of Siam Ruam Jai Salvation rescue team, said the passengers were tired and some lost consciousness, so the team provided first aid before sending them to hospital.

Meanwhile, a medical staffer said that if the van had continued travelling for another 20 kilometres, the nine victims could have died.