Reinstated police chief skips meeting with military commanders

Recently reinstated Royal Thai Police chief, Pol General Torsak Sukvimol, decided on Monday to skip the usual bimonthly meeting held with chiefs of the armed forces.

Instead, he had his deputy Pol General Kitrat Phanphet attend the meeting that was held at 8am at the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) headquarters.

The commanders of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the Navy, the Air Force and the Army have been holding meetings with the Royal Thai Police every two months to discuss cooperation, unity, order and security keeping. The police and the four military commands have been taking turns hosting the meetings.