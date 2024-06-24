‘Big Joke’ threatens to sue Srettha if he is not given his job back

Former deputy national police chief Pol General Surachate Hakparn has threatened to file a malfeasance lawsuit against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin if he fails to order the police chief to reinstate him.
In an interview with Nation TV on Monday, Surachate or “Big Joke” said the PM was obliged by law as supervisor of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) chief and a Cabinet resolution to comply with the Council of State’s decisions.
Srettha suspended Surachate and National Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol on March 20 and set up a panel to look into the conflicts between the two.
On April 18, Srettha reinstated Surachate as requested by then-acting police chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet, only to see him removed a few days later on allegations that he was involved in an online gambling den.
The investigative panel reinstated Torsak last week but did not bring Surachat back.
Last week, former deputy PM and legal expert Wissanu Krea-ngam, who now works as an adviser to Srettha, announced the investigation results and said the Council of State found the order removing Surachate from service unlawful. It also said that it affected the benefits and interests that Surachate should have been entitled to.
Surachate said on Monday that a 1939 Cabinet resolution stated that all government agencies should comply with the Council of State. Hence, in line with this, he said, he should be reinstated into the police service.
Surachate said that as supervisor of the Royal Thai Police, Srettha should order the RTP commissioner-general to give him his post back, or face charges of violating Article 157 of the Criminal Code for failing to carry out his duty as premier.
He added that Srettha, who also chairs the Police Commission, can raise this issue at the next commission meeting and have it annul Kitrat’s order firing him so he can be reinstated.
Surachate also promised that if he was given his job back, he would not file malfeasance complaints against Torsak and Kitrat with the National Anti-Corruption Commission.