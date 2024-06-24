‘Big Joke’ threatens to sue Srettha if he is not given his job back

Former deputy national police chief Pol General Surachate Hakparn has threatened to file a malfeasance lawsuit against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin if he fails to order the police chief to reinstate him.

In an interview with Nation TV on Monday, Surachate or “Big Joke” said the PM was obliged by law as supervisor of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) chief and a Cabinet resolution to comply with the Council of State’s decisions.

Srettha suspended Surachate and National Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol on March 20 and set up a panel to look into the conflicts between the two.

On April 18, Srettha reinstated Surachate as requested by then-acting police chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet, only to see him removed a few days later on allegations that he was involved in an online gambling den.