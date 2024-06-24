Military gets ready to auction off 66 dogs next week

The military is set to auction off 66 dogs that have not met the required qualifications to join or remain in the Thai armed forces.

The auction, set to be held on July 6 at the Military Dog Centre in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district, will see canines of three breeds – Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois – going under the hammer. The dogs, aged between two and seven years old, will carry an initial price tag ranging from 2,500 to 3,500 baht.

All the canines have been vaccinated against rabies and a combination of five other diseases, treated for ticks and fleas, and neutered. They have also undergone training, and are familiar with the leash, and commands like sit and lie down.