Military gets ready to auction off 66 dogs next week

The military is set to auction off 66 dogs that have not met the required qualifications to join or remain in the Thai armed forces.
The auction, set to be held on July 6 at the Military Dog Centre in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district, will see canines of three breeds – Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois – going under the hammer. The dogs, aged between two and seven years old, will carry an initial price tag ranging from 2,500 to 3,500 baht.
All the canines have been vaccinated against rabies and a combination of five other diseases, treated for ticks and fleas, and neutered. They have also undergone training, and are familiar with the leash, and commands like sit and lie down.
Only individuals who have registered for the auction are eligible to participate. To register, they must submit a copy of their national ID, memorandum of association or partnership certificate as well as photographic evidence of the location where the dog will be raised.
Each participant can bid for only two dogs and is prohibited from using them to benefit their businesses, such as holding dog shows or using them for blood transfusion.
The auction of military dogs is a regular event held by the Army. The dogs auctioned off are typically those that are deemed not suitable for service due to age, health, or temperament. They are typically sold to civilians or organisations that can provide them with a good home.
The last auction of 54 military dogs on January 27 raised a total of 1.3 million baht, with a two-year-old female Labrador Retriever called “Lee-ann” fetching the highest price of 95,000 baht.