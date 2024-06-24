Singapore launches Southeast Asia's first water climate adaptation platform

The initiative, known as the Southeast Asia Partnership for Adaptation through Water (SEAPAW), is the region's first platform to focus on increasing water resilience as a key climate adaptation strategy.

SEAPAW seeks to bring together a diverse range of stakeholders, including knowledge partners, solution providers, financial institutions, philanthropies, and government bodies, to drive cross-border projects and accelerate adaptation financing through innovative public-private-philanthropic models.

The platform will focus on:

Expanding its community of stakeholders

Identifying key projects to boost climate resilience

Monitoring and reporting on the region's progress in water-related resilience and climate adaptation

Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is a SIF Patron, GCEW Co-chair, and member of the World Economic Forum Board of Trustees, emphasised the initiative's urgency.

"Southeast Asia is becoming increasingly vulnerable to water scarcity and climate change impacts. While solutions are within reach, they will necessitate bolder collaborations to stimulate investments in both new technologies and proven, economically viable solutions," he stated.

Neo Gim Huay, managing director of the World Economic Forum's Centre for Nature and Climate, emphasised the critical relationship between water and climate strategies.