Singapore launches Southeast Asia's first water climate adaptation platform

The initiative, known as the Southeast Asia Partnership for Adaptation through Water (SEAPAW), is the region's first platform to focus on increasing water resilience as a key climate adaptation strategy.
SEAPAW seeks to bring together a diverse range of stakeholders, including knowledge partners, solution providers, financial institutions, philanthropies, and government bodies, to drive cross-border projects and accelerate adaptation financing through innovative public-private-philanthropic models.
The platform will focus on:
Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is a SIF Patron, GCEW Co-chair, and member of the World Economic Forum Board of Trustees, emphasised the initiative's urgency.
"Southeast Asia is becoming increasingly vulnerable to water scarcity and climate change impacts. While solutions are within reach, they will necessitate bolder collaborations to stimulate investments in both new technologies and proven, economically viable solutions," he stated.
Neo Gim Huay, managing director of the World Economic Forum's Centre for Nature and Climate, emphasised the critical relationship between water and climate strategies.
"Water accounts for 90% of extreme weather events. "Protecting our water resources is critical for mitigating and recovering from climate-related disasters," she explained.
Professor Khoo Teng Chye, the newly appointed Chairperson of SEAPAW, emphasised the platform's significance.
"SEAPAW provides a crucial foundation to mobilise stakeholders and leverage innovative policies to scale up water investments, access, resilience, and sustainability," he said.
The launch event, which coincided with Singapore International Water Week 2024, also included a dialogue hosted by SIF, the World Economic Forum, and the Global Commission on the Economics of Water (GCEW).
As Southeast Asia faces growing climate challenges, SEAPAW is poised to play a critical role in fostering regional cooperation and driving sustainable water solutions for a more resilient future.