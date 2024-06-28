Thailand gears up for La Niña, warns of heavy rains, flash floods

Thailand is preparing for the onslaught of heavy rain to be brought by the La Niña phenomenon, the Office of Natural Water Resources (ONWR) said on Thursday.

Thanarot Woraratprasert, ONWR’s deputy spokesperson, said the Thai Meteorological Department expects the volume of rain between June and November to rise by 5-8% compared to normal, though October will see 12% less rainfall.

Very heavy rainfall can be expected between July and August, especially on the borders of the North, Northeast, East and the western coast in the South.