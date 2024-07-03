Security and tourism infrastructure upgrades essential, ATTA says

His remarks came after the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) released a report showing that over 14.7 million international tourists visited the Land of Smiles in the first five months of 2024.

The president of ATTA said that Thailand will be able to maintain its position as the world’s most popular tourist destination this year, even with Japan experiencing an increase in tourist numbers. Statistics show that between January and May, more than 14.6 million foreign tourists visited Japan, just 120,000 fewer than Thailand.

He explained that Japan has become popular among tourists as a result of the highest-ever yen depreciation, making the country more appealing to tourists. High levels of security, cleanliness, and a robust infrastructure that allows tourists to travel comfortably have made Japan one of the most desirable places to visit.

Thailand, he noted, may be more diverse in terms of destination, activities, and cuisine. However, the country must acknowledge that it lags behind Japan in terms of security, social order, and facilities.

“The main challenge for the Thai tourism industry is to improve the safety of the industry as well as the services and facilities available to tourists. I’ve always said that if Thailand can achieve the same level of safety as Japan, everyone will want to visit. At the same time, Japan’s cleanliness standards and excellent infrastructure development assure tourists that they can easily travel from public transport to tourist attractions,” he said.

As Thailand’s tourism sector enters its low season, which runs from this month through September, experts have urged the public and private sectors to consider short-term measures to boost the industry.