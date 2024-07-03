Bangkok’s Chinatown paved with flowers as new sidewalk blooms

Bangkok’s most beautiful sidewalk has been unveiled in Chinatown (Yaowarat) as part of a four-year plan to improve the city’s notoriously perilous pavements while attracting more Chinese tourists.

The dark-red tiled sidewalk features a pattern of peony flowers and replaces the previous dragon-scale design, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said on Tuesday.

Chinese people consider peonies the “king of flowers”, representing abundance, affluence, and success in romance.

The peony pattern was proposed by Pinit Kanjanachusak, Bangkok councillor for Samphanthawong district where Yaowarat is situated.

The new pattern refreshes the sidewalk’s look while lending a unique charm to the tourism landmark, said Anuphab Sathiraphant, marketing director of Siam Cement Group (SCG), which designed and manufactured the tiles.

Rather than painted, the tiles were shot-blasted to create the pattern and colours. The result is a rough texture that prevents slipperiness and is easy to clean, he said.