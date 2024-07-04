US offers Thai Air Force funds to buy a full fleet of F-16 jets

The US government has offered the Royal Thai Air Force (RTA) a loan to buy an entire fleet of F-16 fighter jets, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said.

Sutin said US Ambassador Robert Frank Godec conveyed the offer at a meeting at the Defence Ministry on Thursday morning.

He said the envoy had told him that the US was willing to lend enough funds for the RTA to acquire an entire F16 fleet in one go, instead of buying a few planes at a time.

However, Sutin did not disclose the amount offered.